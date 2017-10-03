Stories of heroism from Las Vegas

DAILY MAIL – MARY KEKATOS

Dozens of stories of heroism have emerged amid the horrifying mass shooting in Las Vegas on Sunday.

Authorities say that at least 59 are dead and 527 are injured after 64-year-old Stephen Paddock opened fire from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel.

But the number of casualties could have been much higher had it not been for the brave few that helped first responders tend to the wounded.

From a firefighter who was shot while performing CPR on a wounded woman to a man who saved his friend from bleeding to death to the ex-marine that stole a truck to transport victims to the hospital – several civilians became overnight heroes.

Sonny Melton, 29, a nurse from Tennessee, was one of the first victims named and one of the first heroes identified.

Melton’s wife Heather, a surgeon, who was with him watching Jason Aldean at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas, says her brave and selfless husband died saving her life.