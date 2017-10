INFOWARS – PAUL JOSEPH WATSON

During a live press conference, Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo revealed that the Las Vegas gunman, Stephen Paddock, may have been “radicalized” and that authorities were attempting to uncover the source of his radicalization.

“Did this person get radicalized unbeknownst to us? And we want to identify that source,” said Lombardo.

If confirmed, this suggests that there may have been a political motive behind the massacre.