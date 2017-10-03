Serial bus, train thief with Asperger’s syndrome offered ‘bizarre’ plea deal after rejecting several traditional ones

THE NEW YORK DAILY NEWS – CHRISTINA CARREGA

The famed public transportation thief busted for the umpteenth time for stealing a Greyhound bus was offered an unusual plea deal Tuesday.

Since Darius McCollum was arrested in November 2015 for jumping behind the wheel of an empty bus and going on a 36-hour joyride, Brooklyn prosecutors have given him several jail time offers to end the case.

But McCollum has rejected the offers — ranging from three and a half to 10 years — that would have shipped him to an upstate prison.

The transit thief’s long-time attorney Sally Butler has lobbied for McCollum to receive court-ordered mental health treatment for his diagnosed Asperger’s syndrome instead of prison.