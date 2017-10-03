SAVAGE AUDIO: MORE QUESTIONS THAN ANSWERS October 3, 2017October 3, 2017 2 Comments Share on facebookTweet on twitter https://michaelsavage.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/10022017_ELEPHANTCLIP.mp3 Advertisements
2 thoughts on “SAVAGE AUDIO: MORE QUESTIONS THAN ANSWERS”
The entire incident is a little too convenient isn’t it?
– 1st question – Why did he have to break 2 huge windows?
– 2nd question – The 64 year old shooter wasn’t known to be a firearm aficionado or firearms trained. How was he able to send over 600 rounds down range…at a distance of over a football field..in poor lighting conditions to injure more than 500 people and kill 58?There’s no information that would suggest he worked in a field that would provide such training (law enforcement, military, etc)
– 3rd question – Why hasn’t the info about the guy next door to him
in the hotel been publicized?
See – “Hotel Guest Next Door To Las Vegas Shooter Saw ‘Multiple Gunmen” story goes….An Australian man who was staying in the room next to the shooter in the Mandalay Bay has confirmed he witnessed multiple gunmen involved in the Las Vegas attack.
“There were multiple people dead and multiple shooters. I was just hiding waiting for police to come get us. I got outside safely and was hiding in bushes,” Brian Hodge told Australia’s Courier-Mail.
Mr. Hodge, who was staying in room 32134, next door to Stephen Paddock in room 32135, also provided important information when he revealed that a security guard was killed by police.
“My floor is a crime scene. They killed a security guard on my floor.”
Who was the “security guard” who was killed by police?
Wendy Miller from Cooroy, on the Sunshine Coast – another Australian caught up in the Las Vegas shooting – may have provided a missing piece of the puzzle. Also speaking to the Courier-Mail, Ms Miller said she was at a bar in the nearby Luxor Hotel with her husband when she saw what she described as a “man of interest” run by.
Ms Miller said the man sprinted through her hotel after coming off an escalator from the Mandalay Bay.