Photos of Vegas shooter’s room emerge

Chilling video and images have emerged from the Las Vegas hotel suite from which Stephen Paddock unleashed a firestorm on concertgoers.

In footage obtained by The Post, an assault rifle resting on a bipod is seen on the floor through the breached door, which is criss-crossed by yellow crime-scene tape.

EXCLUSIVE: these are 2 of 23 guns found in #LasVegas shooter’s hotel room at #MandalayBay – hammer, bipod, optics, ammo. 59 lives. Chilling. pic.twitter.com/gManlUIeZI — Jacqui Heinrich (@JacquiHeinrich) October 3, 2017

A marker with the number 19 is seen resting near the weapon – one of 23 that authorities found along with the madman’s body on the 23rd floor of the the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino.

And in images obtained by Boston 25, two other assault rifles Paddock used to massacre 59 people are seen lying on the floor in the corner suite, amid dozens of spent cartridges.