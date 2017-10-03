Paddock’s girlfriend now a ‘person of interest’

NEWSWEEK – MELINA DELKIC

Marilou Danley, the live-in girlfriend of Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock, and now a “person of interest” in the shooting investigation, is a Philippines native who has used two Social Security numbers during her two-plus decades in the United States, and was married to two men at the same time, public records show.

The one person who holds the key to solving the mystery of why the Vegas madman murdered 59 and wounded nearly 600 people was herself a shadowy figure with a convoluted life of her own, featuring two simultaneous husbands, a bankruptcy, two Social Security numbers, multiple addresses in several states and even different ages depending on what state records you review.