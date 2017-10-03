Paddock may have left a note

THE DAILY STAR – HENRY HOLLOWAY

The killer, 64, massacred 59 people from his hotel room at the Mandalay Bay in the worst rampage in the history of the US.

SWAT cops burst into his 32nd floor room and were met with the grim scene of 23 guns, ammunition littering the floor, and the dead Paddock.

Images have leaked showing Paddock lying dead on the hotel room floor with blood pouring from his mouth.

The alleged gunman appears to be wearing a brown shirt, black slacks, loafers and a pair of gloves.

Chillingly, he appears to have left some kind of note on the side table.