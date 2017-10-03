Most Americans are in favor of celebrating Columbus Day

PR NEWSWIRE:

76% say historical figures like Columbus should be judged by criteria of their time, not ours

Almost 6 in 10 Americans (57 percent) believe that celebrating Columbus Day is a “good idea,” while only 29 percent oppose the holiday, according to a nationwide poll released today.

The survey, conducted by The Marist Poll, also showed that an overwhelming majority of Americans (76 percent) believe that Columbus and other historical figures should be judged by the standards of conduct of their own lifetimes, as opposed to modern standards. Only 16 percent disagree.