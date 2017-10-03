Monster Runners by Adam Furgang

Moster Runners a new novel by Adam Furgang

A Family Business of Monstrous Proportions! Twelve-year-old Griffin, and his older brother and dad are contractors forthe Monster Runners department of the US government. They haul alien monsters across the country in a customized big rig trailer to a research facility outside Washington, D.C. After they drop off their latest monster cargo, they learn about their next job. It will be the most challenging and dangerous of their career—delivering a volatile sun energy monster named GhostPepper. Ozone, leader of a rival monster running crew, has other plans in store for Griffin and his family. He wants to hijack the deadly alien creature for himself. Buckle up for a wild ride across the country!

