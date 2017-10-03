Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock used a perfectly legal device allowing him to fire 400 rounds per minute

BUSINESS INSIDER – ALEX LOCKE

Stephen Craig Paddock, the 64-year-old retiree who opened fire from the window of his 32nd-story Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino hotel room on the Route 91 Harvest Festival, possessed 23 firearms and thousands of rounds of ammunitionthat he had procured legally.

In Nevada, where Paddock lived, anyone over 18 years of age can own a firearm.

Nevada does not license gun owners, require guns to be registered, limit the number of guns a person can purchase in one sale, or impose a waiting period on gun purchases.

Nevada allows the sale of high capacity magazines, high-caliber weapons and ammunition, and military-style weapons, though they are prohibited in other states.