ISIS release new video, bragging that Las Vegas shooting is REVENGE for US attacks

THE DAILY MAIL – GARETH DAVIES

Islamic State has released a new video bragging that the Las Vegas massacre was revenge for US attacks against their caliphate.

In what appears to be a desperate publicity stunt, the terror group claimed the horrific acts of Stephen Paddock, 64, were down to them, saying they radicalised him months before he shot 59 people dead and injured 527 more on Sunday night.

FBI officials rubbished the claims, saying he had no affiliation to any terrorist organisations, but the Islamic extremists took to their propaganda news agencies to spread the word.