Investigators scramble to find a motive for Las Vegas massacre

THE NEW YORK POST – YARON STEINBUCH

Investigators scrambled Tuesday to figure out why a retired accountant amassed an arsenal of high-powered weapons in his Las Vegas hotel suite and unleashed the deadliest mass shooting in US history.

Stephen Paddock, 64, smashed windows at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino and sprayed automatic gunfire onto 22,000 concertgoers at the Route 91 Harvest festival.

Before turning a gun on himself, Paddock left 59 people dead and more than 500 injured. His motive remains a mystery.

“We’re hunting down and tracing every single clue that we can get on his background,” Sheriff Joseph Lombardo said at a late-night briefing, Agence France-Presse reported.