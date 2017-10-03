EU Attacks Brutalised Catalan Voters for Mounting ‘Nationalistic Coup Against Europe’

BREITBART – JACK MONTGOMERY

The EU has broken its silence on the violent suppression of Catalonia’s independence referendum, with the Commission backing Madrid and the Vice-president of the European Parliament branding the vote a “nationalistic coup against Europe”.

“Today we have witnessed a nationalistic propaganda act, undemocratic; a coup attempt against Spanish democracy, and so a coup against Europe,” tweeted Ramón Luis Valcárcel, a member of the European People’s Party — which also include Angela Merkel’s CDU party.

Valcárcel’s comments are in line with those of the Spanish government, which held that the referendum “runs counter to the goals and ideals of the European Union”.