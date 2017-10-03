1,000-year-old China Song dynasty bowl sells for record $37.7m

THE GUARDIAN:
A 1,000-year-old bowl from China’s Song dynasty sold at auction for $37.7m on Tuesday, breaking the record for Chinese porcelain, auction house Sotheby’s said.
The small piece – which dates from 960-1127 – broke the previous record of $36.05 million set in 2014 for a Ming dynasty wine cup which was sold to a Shanghai tycoon.
Bidding started at around $10.2m and the auction lasted for 20 minutes before the winning offer came from a phone bidder.
The bowl – originally designed to wash brushes – is an example of extremely rare Chinese porcelain from the imperial court of the Northern Song dynasty and one of only four pieces in private hands, according to Sotheby’s.
