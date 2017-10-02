‘YOU’RE ALL GOING TO DIE’ – SHOCK WARNING 45 minutes before attack

EXPRESS UK – JOE BARNES

A LAS VEGAS shooting witness was reportedly warned that everyone at the Route 91 music festival was “going to die” 45 minutes before the attack near the Mandalay Bay hotel.

More than 50 people were killed and over 200 more injured after the Las Vegas shooting, according to Las Vegas police.

Chilling video has emerged showing the moment gunshots ring out during the busy music festival, cutting short Jason Aldean’s appearance as the packed out audience escaped the shooter in terror.

Joseph Lombardo, the sheriff of Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, confirmed the shooter, Stephen Paddock, had been killed by police, adding his flatmate Marilou Danley, who was sought as part of the investigation is now believed not to be involved.

One woman, who was at the Route 91 music event, claimed an unidentified woman had told other concert-goers they were “all going to die” after pushing her way to the front of the venue.