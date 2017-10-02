VIDEO: GUT WRENCHING NIGHTMARE UNFOLDS IN VEGAS October 2, 2017October 2, 2017 3 Comments Share on facebookTweet on twitter Advertisements
3 thoughts on “VIDEO: GUT WRENCHING NIGHTMARE UNFOLDS IN VEGAS”
Shooter Steven Paddock shown at an anti Trump rally:
https://youtu.be/GzO0lgvQID0
Found something else. Paddock’s father diagnosed as psychopathic, was on FBI watch list:
https://i.imgur.com/OQeYiUU.jpg
https://i.imgur.com/ls39etT.jpg
Like Democrat father, like Democrat son?
Photos from the aforementioned anti Trump rally, note the shooter in the pink hat
https://i.imgur.com/1ltMZiM.png
https://i.imgur.com/AyD4Cup.png