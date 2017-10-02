USA TODAY – ALAN GOMEZ
When the bullets started raining down on the crowd at a Las Vegas country music festival on Sunday, Sonny Melton’s first reaction was to protect his wife.
“He saved my life,” Heather Melton said. “He grabbed me from behind and started running when I felt him get shot in the back.”
Sonny Melton, 29, a registered nurse from Tennessee, was soon pronounced dead, one of 58 people who were killed during the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas on Sunday night.
4 thoughts on “Victims identified in Las Vegas shooting”
Why did it take 72 minutes to get to the killer?
https://youtu.be/VO92rCrP8hQ 4:59 mark shows a second shooter in a lower window
There is no doubt about what a belt fed machine gun sounds like, watch any WWI or WWII documentary and you will hear it! The killer used a belt fed machine gun, the long silences were when he reloaded the belt, much slower than slamming full magazines into an AR or AK. That the media is covering this up is now beyond doubt. This guy was a lone wolf, like I am the Pope!
nutz,go join Hillary in her safe space,..really you freak..they want to cover up a 2nd shooter and make this into a lone wolf,.oh i see you`re crazy and part of Antifa.