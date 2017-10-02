Victims identified in Las Vegas shooting

USA TODAY – ALAN GOMEZ

When the bullets started raining down on the crowd at a Las Vegas country music festival on Sunday, Sonny Melton’s first reaction was to protect his wife.

“He saved my life,” Heather Melton said. “He grabbed me from behind and started running when I felt him get shot in the back.”

Sonny Melton, 29, a registered nurse from Tennessee, was soon pronounced dead, one of 58 people who were killed during the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas on Sunday night.