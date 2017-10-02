Stephen Paddock’s father was bank robber on FBI Most Wanted list

NEW YORK DAILY NEWS – MINNYVONE BURKE

The brother of Stephen Paddock, the crazed gunman who killed more than 50 people at an outdoor Las Vegas concert on Sunday night, has revealed disturbing details about their past.

Eric Paddock told reporters Monday that their father was a convicted bank robber who was added to the FBI’s Most Wanted list after escaping prison in the 1960s.

Patrick Benjamin Paddock, who went by a variety of aliases including “Chromedome” and “Old Baldy,” was arrested in his 30s for robbing a Valley National Bank in Phoenix in 1960. At the time he was living in Tucson with his wife and four kids.