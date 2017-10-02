Special education teacher, Navy war veteran, nurse who shielded wife among those killed

ABC NEWS:

Ten of the victims who died in a mass shooting in Las Vegas Sunday night have been identified.

Among the at least 58 who were killed in the attack include a registered nurse from Tennessee, a school worker in New Mexico and at least six victims from California, among them a war veteran, a school worker, a special education teacher, a police records technician and a woman who graduated high school in 2015.

Southern California resident Chris Roybal, 28, died after he was shot in the chest, ABC Chicago station WLS reported. Roybal was a Navy war veteran who served in Afghanistan.

Hannah Ahlers, a 35-year-old mother of three from Murrieta, California, died after she was shot in the head, according to WLS.

Jordan McIldoon of Maple Ridge, British Columbia, was killed in the mass shooting, CTV reported.

Riverside Polytechnic High School in California confirmed that Angela Gomez, a former student who graduated in 2015, died in the shooting.

Lisa Romero, a discipline secretary at Miyamura High School in Gallup, New Mexico, also died in the attack, the school confirmed.

Rachel Parker was among two employees from California’s Manhattan Beach Police Department who were shot, according to a police press release. Parker, a records technician, died in the hospital, police said.