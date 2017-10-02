Shooting reported at USC, students sheltering in place

LOS ANGELES DAILY NEWS:

USC is reporting police activity in the area 610 Childs Way, and the university is urging people to avoid the area and calling for those in the area to shelter in place. There’s an unconfirmed report of a shooting in the area.

The location of the police activity is Fertitta Hall on the University Park Campus.

Police were searching Fertitta Hall, the university reported.

Los Angeles police were responding to the location but did not confirm that a shooting took place.