Photos show the smashed windows at the Mandalay Bay hotel

BUSINESS INSIDER – REBECCA HARRINGTON

As the sun rose on the Las Vegas strip on Monday, it revealed two smashed windows on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, from which a gunman opened fire with an automatic rifle on a country music festival the night before, killing at least 58 and wounding over 500.

Soon after the shooting, which began at 10:08 p.m. PDT on Sunday, a SWAT team stormed the building, forced its way into his hotel room, and found the gunman already dead.

View of Mandalay Bay’s broken windows after gunman opened fire onto #LasVegas music festival, killing at least 50. https://t.co/J5dNsK3DDD pic.twitter.com/sI5yBbkHM5 — FOX 11 Los Angeles (@FOXLA) October 2, 2017

Police have said the gunman, identified as 64-year-old Stephen Paddock, had at least 10 rifles in his hotel room, which he checked into three days before the attack. Nevada is an open-carry state, and automatic weapons are legal there.

Paddock smashed the windows with a “hammer-like device”, authorities said Monday.

Associated Press and Getty photos show a second window broken on the same floor, where drapes billowed out of the broken glass. Police didn’t specify which the shooter used, or if he shot out of both.