THE WASHINGTON POST/AP:

Investigators have updated the number of firearms they found in the hotel room and home of the Las Vegas shooter.

Assistant Clark County Sheriff Todd Fasulo says officers have found 23 firearms in the Mandalay Bay hotel room of Stephen Craig Paddock and 19 firearms at his home in Mesquite, Nevada.

Fasulo stresses that investigators believe Paddock was the sole shooter.

Cover Photo: Ken Lund