Marseille terror attack suspect released from custody day before assault

FOX NEWS:

A man who fatally stabbed two young female cousins Sunday while reportedly shouting “Allahu Akbar” outside Marseille’s train station had been detained for shoplifting and released the day before the attack, French authorities said.

The man also had seven fake identities, used in previous encounters with police, officials said Monday. One such identity named him as “Ahmed H,” born in 1987 in Tunisia.

French authorities are studying the suspect’s cellphone and working to determine his true identity and whether he had direct links to ISIS, which claimed responsibility for Sunday’s stabbing. The assailant was killed by soldiers immediately after the attack, the latest of several targeting France.