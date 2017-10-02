LEFTISTS CELEBRATE “WHITE TRUMP SUPPORTERS” BEING KILLED IN LAS VEGAS MASSACRE

INFOWARS – PAUL JOSEPH WATSON

A leftist teacher celebrated the horrific massacre in Las Vegas because many of the victims are likely to have been “white Trump supporters”.

An anti-Trump activist with the Twitter name ‘Ann #TheResistance’ who is also a teacher reacted to the deadliest mass shooting in American history by tweeting, “Lots of white Trump supporters in Las Vegas at route 21 watching Jason aldean. Pray only Trumptards died! #prayforvegas.”