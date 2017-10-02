INFOWARS – PAUL JOSEPH WATSON
A leftist teacher celebrated the horrific massacre in Las Vegas because many of the victims are likely to have been “white Trump supporters”.
An anti-Trump activist with the Twitter name ‘Ann #TheResistance’ who is also a teacher reacted to the deadliest mass shooting in American history by tweeting, “Lots of white Trump supporters in Las Vegas at route 21 watching Jason aldean. Pray only Trumptards died! #prayforvegas.”
Read more
Advertisements
8 thoughts on “LEFTISTS CELEBRATE “WHITE TRUMP SUPPORTERS” BEING KILLED IN LAS VEGAS MASSACRE”
Sorry for the victims and families. Don’t know if this mass shooting was set up. NWO promoting white genocide? I’m sure other people died besides white. Just makes you wonder.
Joe
God bless all in the United States.
Left have a lot to answer to.
Don’t fall for their FAKE details “1 guy, shooting thru hotel room, had a cheap LEGAL modification to make normal rifles act like fully automatic” bla bla…total chit! Only a leftist-rat shmuck would by that ridiculous crap….this is another false flag gun grab…2 sources that I’m aware of reported the malarkey 5 & 7 hours before the time it happened! CBS/SF GATE are the 2.
wow. such a sad day brings out such trash.
This dirty left wing filth couldn’t possibly know that. Shows the level of filth teaching our kids. The true enemy of the country
Right now based on what some of these so called liberal people are saying and thinking; they are preparing to start a civil war. They should be crushed if they fire a shot. Resistance is just a code word for violence. Shot to kill them is the byword. They are using free speech and so called fascism to cover it up. If the government won’t stop them, average Americans must shot to kill them.
I used to respect teachers. Now, I just think they are traitors or insane propagandists.
she is just trolling for views and likes
that is more important to her pathetic ego than the actual significant lives lost and civilian heroes which she will never actually have the opportunity to become…
shows the world that while liberals scream healthcare for all,
they actually feel otherwise…as they do on many of their dubious stands… so sad…smh