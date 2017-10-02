Las Vegas shooter’s brother says family is ‘dumbfounded’

THE DAILY MAIL – DANIEL BATES

The brother of the Las Vegas shooter said that he was a normal guy who must have ‘snapped’ before carrying out the worst mass shooting in American history.

In an exclusive interview with DailyMail.com, Eric Paddock said that ‘something happened’ to make his brother Stephen kill at least 50 people and injure 200.

Eric said that there was ‘absolutely no indication he could do something like this’ and said that Stephen had no political or religious affiliation.

He said: ‘He was just a guy. Something happened, he snapped or something’.

Speaking from his home in Orlando, Florida, Eric said: ‘We know absolutely nothing, this is just, we are dumbfounded.