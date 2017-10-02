THE DAILY MAIL – DANIEL BATES
The brother of the Las Vegas shooter said that he was a normal guy who must have ‘snapped’ before carrying out the worst mass shooting in American history.
In an exclusive interview with DailyMail.com, Eric Paddock said that ‘something happened’ to make his brother Stephen kill at least 50 people and injure 200.
Eric said that there was ‘absolutely no indication he could do something like this’ and said that Stephen had no political or religious affiliation.
He said: ‘He was just a guy. Something happened, he snapped or something’.
Speaking from his home in Orlando, Florida, Eric said: ‘We know absolutely nothing, this is just, we are dumbfounded.
Visit the Daily Mail for more
Advertisements
2 thoughts on “Las Vegas shooter’s brother says family is ‘dumbfounded’”
How can he have just snapped if he took a dozen guns up to his room. sounds like he had a plan right from the beginning. now his family portrays him as the victim. what morons
I’m in Las Vegas now. Everyone shakin and sad, I’m stund. This is a horrible event. Song request ,I love las Vegas Dean Martin