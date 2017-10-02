Gamblers seen playing on Mandalay Bay Hotel slot machines hours after horror

THE MIRROR – PATRICK LYON

Punters were playing slot machines at the hotel used in the Las Vegas shooter massacre only hours after the massacre.

About nine hours after Stephen Paddock killed at least 58 people and injured more than 500 others from a hotel room at the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino on Sunday night, guests were back on the slots at breakfast time.

The incident, which occurred at the end of a set by country music star Jason Aldean at around 10pm local time, sparking panic among thousands of people.

But hotel guest Jeff Taylor, from Denver, Colorado, revealed the Mandalay Bay casino areas were being frequented by punters already.

At 5.59am local time in Las Vegas (1.59pm UK time), Mr Taylor tweeted a photo from his hotel room overlooking the music festival venue.

“Hotel hasn’t said anything so I assume I’m still on lockdown,” he said.