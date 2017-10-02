BREITBART -JOEL B. POLLACK
Noted evolutionary biologist and atheist Richard Dawkins greeted the news of the mass shooting in Las Vegas by tweeting his contempt for Americans and the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.
Durn tootin’, great shootin’. Cool dude sertin’ he’s 2nd Mendment rahts. Hell yeah!
Every country has its psychopaths. In US they have guns
“Durn tootin’, great shootin’. Cool dude sertin’ he’s 2nd Mendment rahts. Hell yeah!” Dawkins tweeted, apparently attempting to mock a southern accent — perhaps in a reference to the country music festival at which the shooting took place.
He added: “Every country has its psychopaths. In US they have guns”.
5 thoughts on “‘Durn Tootin’, Great Shootin”: Richard Dawkins Mocks Americans after shooting”
What an oblivious slice of turd he is .
jesus christ it is really astounding that this vermin, has any rights
he should be skinned and tied to a fire ant hill
and in Europe they just had hitler, stalin and mussolini. how did that work out for ya?
Correct me if I am wrong. I am no scientist, and certainly not on the level of Mr. Dawkins. But aren’t scientist supposed to base opinions based on facts? The facts are not all in on this shooting but it seems that Mr. Hawkins has presumed that the shooter exercised his 2nd amendment rights to obtain the firearms used to commit this heinous act.
Goes to show you can send a person to best schools in the world, but they will still say some of the dumbest things.
To think you accept the theory that Darwin put forth. A man who was a racist.
This guy would get on his knees and service fellow atheists Lenin, Marx, Stalin and Hitler.
I’m sure Dawkins remembers when London was called Nazi London ?