‘Durn Tootin’, Great Shootin”: Richard Dawkins Mocks Americans after shooting

BREITBART -JOEL B. POLLACK

Noted evolutionary biologist and atheist Richard Dawkins greeted the news of the mass shooting in Las Vegas by tweeting his contempt for Americans and the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

Durn tootin’, great shootin’. Cool dude sertin’ he’s 2nd Mendment rahts. Hell yeah!

Every country has its psychopaths. In US they have guns — Richard Dawkins (@RichardDawkins) October 2, 2017

“Durn tootin’, great shootin’. Cool dude sertin’ he’s 2nd Mendment rahts. Hell yeah!” Dawkins tweeted, apparently attempting to mock a southern accent — perhaps in a reference to the country music festival at which the shooting took place.

He added: “Every country has its psychopaths. In US they have guns”.