CNN Reporter Bizarrely Reminds Viewers That Country Music Fans Are ‘Likely Trump Supporters’

THE DAILY WIRE – EMILY ZANOTTI

CNN reporter Jeff Zeleny appeared to suggest in an interview Monday that many of the victims of Sunday night’s Las Vegas mass shooting were Trump supporters.

Zeleny made the bizarre observation after noting that President Trump’s morning press conference about the situation in Las Vegas was “pitch perfect.” He went on to say that it was worth it, however, to “keep in mind” that there is significant crossover between Trump supporters and country music fans.