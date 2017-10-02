THE DAILY CALLER – WILL RICCIARDELLA
A top legal executive at CBS, Hayley Geftman-Gold, said she “is not even sympathetic” for the victims of the shooting at a country music festival at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas Sunday night.
“If they wouldn’t do anything when children were murdered I have no hope that Repugs will ever do the right thing,” wrote Geftman-Gold on Facebook, perhaps referring to Sandy Hook. “I’m actually not even sympathetic bc country music fans often are Republican gun toters.”
Cover Photo: Twitter
18 thoughts on “CBS Legal Exec: No Sympathy For Vegas ‘Because Country Music Fans Often Are Republican’”
she’s a real charmer. crazy.
Typical vicious, intolerant, brain damaged libtard, psychotic beatch.
slut !
Oh wow.
She ranks up there with all the Liberal Democrats who cheered when Republicans were shot at that baseball game in Virginia.
Liberal democrat progressive neo-marxists are despicable lowlifes full of hatred, envy, and perversion.
O. J. comes back to town and this happens…where are the lawyers? Saying pc crap like this. Does this mean she listens to rap or hipty hop music? The Law has failed us all. Every one of us. Her comments above sure are delusional. CBS actually hired her?
Another leftist hyphenated female. Damaged goods from day one. Pathetic.
This is how demacraps think she should be fired. Pos
Another can’t understand normal thinking muther.
How many of these mass shooters have been liberal leftist?
Isis sympathizers must be detained and questioned . She’s done , her career is OVER
I thought they were americans that got killed.CBS should fire her only because she’s an idiot.
Spoken like a truly sick Left Wing fanatic…and I say this as a pro-Second Amendment registered Democrat. Left Wing extremists are generally evil, but it’s not always that we get such clear articulation of their evilness, as we do in her beyond-filthy, beyond-sick comment. Why does this pig not mention all of the firearms murders that are thwarted by “gun toters”? Why does the pig not mention that it was a Leftie that shot up a charity baseball practice recently? CBS needs to fire her ass, although this still will not render CBS a reliable news outlet. The fact is that her Asbergeresque comment shows how all of her sick CBS and MSM cohorts feel. The only difference between her and her cohorts is that she has diarrhea of the mouth, and is not as good as they are at concealment of those rotten sentiments. She also should lose her law license, as she cannot distinguish between belief in the constitutional right to “keep and bear arms” in self defense, and commission of mass murder. She is WICKED and has NO REASONING ABILITY.
SHE IS THE PROBLEM:: JUDGMENTAL TO THE CORE
These poor people need our sympathy and prayers and this witch must be fired.
Leftist Demorats are in denial about their own:
Unabomber: Crazed Left Wing Eco Terrorist
Chiron Emeryville & Shaklee Pleasonton Bomber (FBI Suspect): Crazed Left Wing Eco Terrorist
Columbine Shooters: Left Wing Subculture Goths copycatting hollywood film Heathers.
Tuscon Shooter: Left Wing Democrat upset his Democrat Rep not Leftist Enough
just a sampling…
The government media complex and Academia must have destroyed this woman’s mind.
What a schmuck!!
CBS fires vice president who said Vegas victims didn’t deserve sympathy because country music fans ‘often are Republican’… Fox News
Unbelievably stupid person. Whoever hired her at CBS she be fired for incompetence