CBS Legal Exec: No Sympathy For Vegas ‘Because Country Music Fans Often Are Republican’

THE DAILY CALLER – WILL RICCIARDELLA

A top legal executive at CBS, Hayley Geftman-Gold, said she “is not even sympathetic” for the victims of the shooting at a country music festival at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas Sunday night.

“If they wouldn’t do anything when children were murdered I have no hope that Repugs will ever do the right thing,” wrote Geftman-Gold on Facebook, perhaps referring to Sandy Hook. “I’m actually not even sympathetic bc country music fans often are Republican gun toters.”

Cover Photo: Twitter