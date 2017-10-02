California Police Officer Among Victims of Las Vegas Mass Shooting

BREITBART – JOE B. POLLACK

At least one off-duty police officer from California was shot and injured at the mass shooting in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Sunday evening.

The officer was attending the Route 91 Harvest country music festival outseride the Mandalay Bay hotel and resort, and was in the company of several other off-duty officers from the department. None of the other were apparently injured. However, Las Vegas Police Department Sheriff Joe Lombardo said that there were off-duty officers among the dead.