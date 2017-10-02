AUDIO: NEIGHBOR OF SHOOTER TELLS SAVAGE ‘HE DID NOT DO IT!’ October 2, 2017 10 Comments Share on facebookTweet on twitter Photo: Home of alleged Las Vegas massacre shooting https://michaelsavage.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/NEIGHBOR-OF-SHOOTER-SAYS-HE-DID-NOT-DO-IT-WEB.mp3 Advertisements
10 thoughts on “AUDIO: NEIGHBOR OF SHOOTER TELLS SAVAGE ‘HE DID NOT DO IT!’”
AS I SAID BEFORE, AVOID LARGE CROWDS BECAUSE ISLAMIC TERRORISTS SEEK THEM (VEGAS SHOOTING)
People need to realize these are times of war and Islamic Jihadists, many financed by Petro-Dictatorships like Saudi Arabia, Qatar and possibly Iran and the United Arab Emirate (UAE) are looking at making maximum damage and casualties like the massacre of Las Vegas, whether in North America, Europe, Asia or anywhere else around the world. Hopefully, Trump will realize sooner rather than later, that selling any weapons to the Middle East is a bad idea, and contracts need to be cancelled immediately, no matter what US and international war profiteers think. Trump needs to tighten up the Travel ban to include those of the ban countries, and via other countries like Australia, Canada, Mexico, South America, Europe, Asia and Africa, and if any risks at all to US citizens, then it’s not worth the risk. Countries on the travel ban should be cut from the internet to stop their recruiting efforts and the spreading of their hateful propaganda. Las Vegas casualties, more than 50 dead and hundreds injured. Sympathy to the families and courage to the wounded; be safe.
https://www.facebook.com/Breitbart/videos/10159925328300354/
Since at least 2014 The Obama administration knew that Saudi Arabia & Qatar were financing Islamic State terrorists ISIS, along with other violent Islamic extremists; and for decades it’s been known that they were abusing basic human rights, so how much does it take to stop selling them any weapons and put them on the travel ban as well. Trump should also order a massive surprise attack on ISIS as a responds to the Vegas massacre, like they never seen before; even the son of Bin Laden should also be targeted.
https://www.facebook.com/233399193695938/photos/p.541792672856587/541792672856587/
The Islamic State ISIS terror group claimed the 64-year old Vegas shooter “Stephen Paddock” converted to Islam a few months ago, through its official Amaq news channel. They said the attack, the deadliest mass shooting in US history, was carried out by a soldier of the caliphate and was done in response to calls to target coalition countries. In another statement released hours later, ISIS referred to Paddock by the war name “Abu Abd al-Barr al-Amriki” and said he answered a call to arms by its leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.
https://www.facebook.com/233399193695938/photos/p.541870652848789/541870652848789/
I heard somehow ISIS claimed responsibility? Interesting….
If this guy really did it, then he’s on a zillion security cameras bringing a TON of “luggage” into the hotel and up the elevators. Shouldn’t be that hard to check.
It is clear that this attack was planned in detail , very minute detail . It boggles my mind that anyone could believe that the victims were chosen at random . I believe that the attack was politically motivated . He was a wealthy man. The media has not said anything about the killers social media posts or activity. They also have shown no interest in talking to the former coworkers and friends of this guy.
The only source of the idea that he ” wasn’t political ” is His brother who admits that they ” aren’t close” .
They seem really eager to paint this as an ” unexplained event with no motive” .
If you ask yourself ” would a man go through ENORMOUS amounts of planning and not have any reason for attacking the particular group he did? He had to choose that particular group of people for some reason. What kind of people come to mind when you think country music?
The alleged shooter kept all these weapons in his hotel room for four days and nobody noticed anything? I mean, did he never leave his room & order room service the entire time? Did no maids come in to clean his room? If he brought in the weapons in suitcases over a period of days, did the hotel staff not think anything about a guy continually bringing in new luggage?
Yeah….lots about this story doesn’t ‘add up’…yet…especially his Asian girlfriend/wife being out of the country while the guy is lounging around a casino for days. How convenient to have such an air-tight alibi. But hey….what a fantastic opportunity for the left to screech about gun control – again!
What would you say if YOU went into a hotel and the staff started asking you about your luggage, if you had any weapons, if you had any mental problems or arrest records. I bet you would leave the hotel, or ask to see the manager about the staff. And they would be history. Same if you went to your room and found the staff searching your room and luggage. They wouldn’t have a job for long, and would probable be put in jail to boot.
The man did not look like a killer!?
Muzzle flashes seen from 4th floor. He’s a patsy.
Mid East “girlfriend ” in a Vegas hotel? Was she checked for gunshot residue? Guy was supposedly a pilot and Alaskan type hunter/ guide. Now, is he another Oswald grade patsy,ostensibly shooting himself in the aftermath? I find it curious to say the least that such an event takes place just as the supreme court begins session. Hillary makes noise about the NRA, Pelosi plays accompinement…
It won’t be the first time the CIA murdered someone, set someone up as the fall guy and got away with it.