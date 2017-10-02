Democrats Call For Gun Control After Las Vegas Shooting

THE DAILY CALLER – PETER HASSON

Congressional Democrats chose not to wait for all the facts to come in before immediately pushing for increased gun control measures following the Las Vegas shooting Sunday night that left 50 people dead and more than 400 injured.

It’s not yet clear how the shooter, 64-year-old Stephen Paddock, acquired his guns or if gun control measures could have prevented him from obtaining them, but leading Democrats are already demanding stricter gun control legislation.

Connecticut Sen. Chris Murphy issued a statement Monday morning claiming that “the thoughts and prayers of politicians are cruelly hollow if they are paired with continued legislative indifference.” Murphy demanded Congress “get off its ass and do something” following the shooting.

“Tragedies like Las Vegas have happened too many times,” Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren wrote on Twitter. “We need to have the conversation about how to stop gun violence. We need it NOW.”