Pelosi: ‘We didn’t win the elections, but we’ve won every fight’

THE HILL – REBECCA SAVRANSKY

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said in a new interview that Democrats have been successful in “every fight” since President Trump was elected.

During an interview for The New York Times’ podcast “The New Washington,” Pelosi explained the reasons she stayed in her role in Congress instead of leaving the government.

She said she expected Hillary Clinton to become president.

“We’d have a woman president and so there would be a woman not at a seat at the table, but at the head of the table for the world,” she said.

“We wanted to have a woman president,” she continued. “But when we didn’t, then I couldn’t walk away and say, OK, just let all the men have the seats at the table that are making decisions for our country.”

She said she also wanted to protect ObamaCare, which the GOP has so far failed to repeal.