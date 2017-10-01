Lawmakers look to bypass Trump on North Korea sanctions

THE HILL – SYLVAN LANE

Senators from both parties increasingly worried about North Korea’s nuclear weapons program are talking about bypassing President Trump and hitting the country with sanctions on their own.

That talk is setting up a potential clash between Congress and President Trump, whose administration insists they are already hitting the regime of Kim Jong Un hard.

Trump enacted unprecedented sanctions last week that target banks around the globe that do business with North Korea. It’s a major step toward raising pressure on China, Pyongyang’s staunchest ally and benefactor, to cut their support for Kim.

Administration officials have urged lawmakers to be let the sanctions already in place work and not tie their hands by acting alone.