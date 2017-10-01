Edmonton terror attack: Chaos in Canada as cops stabbed by man with ISIS flag and pedestrians ploughed into during terror attack

THE SUN UK – JAMES COX, HOLLY CHRISTODOULOU

A POLICE officer was stabbed and terrified pedestrians mowed down during a terror attack in Canada.

The 30-year-old rammed a van into a police car sending the officer flying 15ft into the air.

He then jumped out the car and knifed the cop “several times” and fled on foot as a dramatic manhunt was launched.

Police chased down the attacker as he drove through the packed out streets in downtown Edmonton.

He then ploughed into four pedestrians leaving them with multiple injuries before he was arrested after flipping the van on to its side.

Edmonton Police Chief Rod Knecht said the incidents are being investigated “as an act of terror” and that the attacker acted alone.

The rented van had an ISIS flag in the front seat, he confirmed.