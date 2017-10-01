Austrian ban on full-face veil in public places comes into force

THE BBC:

Legislation banning full-face Muslim veils in public spaces has gone into effect in Austria.

The government says the law, which says faces must be visible from the hairline to the chin, is about protecting Austrian values.

It comes ahead of a general election later this month which could see gains by the far-right Freedom Party.

Muslim groups have condemned the law, saying just a tiny minority of Austrian Muslims wear full-face veils.

The law bans Muslim veils such as the burka or niqab, but also places restrictions on the use of medical face masks and clown makeup.

An estimated 150 women wear the full burka in Austria but tourism officials have expressed fears that the measures will also deter visitors from the Gulf.