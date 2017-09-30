MUSLIM WHO BEHEADED CO WORKER CONVICTED OF MURDER

THE NEW YORK DAILY NEWS /AP:

An Oklahoma man accused of beheading a co-worker was convicted of first-degree murder Friday for the 2014 attack that one witness said was “something that people shouldn’t have to see.”

Jurors deliberated for about two hours before finding 33-year-old Alton Nolen guilty in the death of 54-year-old Coleen Hufford. Jurors also convicted Nolen of assault and battery with a deadly weapon for attempting to behead a second co-worker at the Vaughan Foods plant in Moore, a suburb of Oklahoma City.

Prosecutors have said they would seek the death penalty.

Investigators said Nolen had just been suspended from his job when he walked inside the company’s administrative office and attacked Hufford. Authorities said Nolen stabbed another co-worker, who survived. A company executive then shot Nolen.