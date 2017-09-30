LENIN’S POPE SAYS WELCOME AFRICANS AND SYRIANS TO EUROPE; THEY DO NOT TAKE YOUR JOBS NOR ABUSE WELFARE!

BREITBART – THOMAS D. WILLIAMS, PH.D.

In an address in the Vatican Saturday, Pope Francis seemed to attribute people’s concerns with Europe’s migrant crisis to xenophobia, suggesting that a “culture of encounter” could remedy opposition to migration.

Speaking to members of the Association of National Italian Municipalities (ANCI), the Pope said he understands “the distress of many of your citizens in the face of the massive arrival of migrants and refugees.”

This distress, he continued, “finds its explanation in an innate fear of the ‘foreigner,’ a fear exacerbated by the wounds caused by the economic crisis, the unpreparedness of the local communities, and the inadequacy of many measures taken in an emergency atmosphere.”

In this statement, Francis seems to have joined the ranks of those who attribute concerns over mass migration and its consequences on xenophobia, from the Greek words xenos(foreigner) and phobia (fear).