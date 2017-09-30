Human Smugglers Continue Leaving Migrants to Die in Texas Heat

BREITBART – BOB PRICE

Ruthless cartel-connected human smugglers continue to abandon their human cargo in the Texas summer heat, leaving them to possibly die from exposure, heat stroke, and dehydration. Border Patrol agents risk their own lives to rescue the abandoned illegal immigrants.

Border Patrol agents assigned to the McAllen Station in the Rio Grande Valley Sector received information about illegal immigrants who the human smugglers abandoned in the brush on Monday. The caller told the dispatcher he was with a group of four other immigrants. He could only provide the dispatcher with general landmarks in reference to their location, according to information provided to Breitbart Texas by U.S. Border Patrol Supervisory Agent Robert Rodriguez.