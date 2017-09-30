Governor’s statue in Florida courthouse could be on way out after racist speech discovered

THE WASHINGTON TIMES /AP:

A Florida county may remove a courthouse statue of its namesake governor after a speech he made calling for African-Americans to be resettled was uncovered.

Broward County Mayor Barbara Sharief, who is black, told the South Florida Sun-Sentinel she would have no problem removing the statue of Napoleon Bonaparte Broward, who was governor from 1905 to 1908. The county was named after him when it was incorporated in 1915, five years after his death.