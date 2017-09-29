TORONTO STAR – VINAY MENON
Hillary Clinton is coming to town and she will fall in love with Toronto.
When you live here, it’s easy to get lost in the daily grind, easy to forget just how enchanting and hospitable this city can feel to visitors. It’s clean. It’s safe. It’s friendly. Toronto is a big city, but not so big that it can’t amp up the small-town charm and dazzle passersby.
It is a place where daily irritants such as cost of living or traffic gridlock — by the way, what genius decided to tear up every road at the same time this summer? — remain invisible to travellers. They are too busy staring up at the CN Tower and basking in a sentiment the rest of us take for granted: Toronto can make anyone feel welcome.
So when Clinton’s motorcade pulls into the Enercare Centre on Thursday, the latest stop in her wildly lucrative What Happened book tour, it will feel like she just entered a haven, a refuge, a Xanadu, a sanctuary city in which her demons are banned and her ego is tickled.
Clinton will be greeted with thundering ovations and, amid a sea of moist eyes and sensible pantsuits, no one will address her as “Crooked.” There will be no spitting chorus of “Lock her up!” There will just be sustained applause.
Compared to life in her homeland, where to millions “Hillary Rodham Clinton” remains the long way of saying “Satan,” this will be a revelation. She will be so struck by the love, she will tell everyone she knows.
One thought on “Toronto is becoming a sanctuary city for U.S. politicians”
I’m disgusted that this vile creature is allowed in Canada. Did we forget the tainted blood that her husband knowingly sold to the Red Cross in the ’80s when he was governor of Arkansas. Lots of Canadians ended up dead. She and her husband should be immediately arrested when they enter Canada and tried for murder.