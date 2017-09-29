Tennessee Church Shooter Left Note Referencing Dylann Roof Shooting

THE DAILY CALLER – CHUCK ROSS

The 25-year-old Sudanese immigrant who shot up a Tennessee church on Sunday left a note in his vehicle referencing white supremacist Dylann Roof’s attack on a black church in Charleston.

The Associated Press reports that Emanuel Kidega Samson left the note in his vehicle before opening fire on members of Burnette Chapel Church of Christ, a small church outside of Nashville.

Samson, an amateur bodybuilder who came to the U.S. in the 1990s, killed one woman in the attack and injured six other people. He was stopped when a 22-year-old member of the church retrieved a gun out of his car. The man, Robert Engle, held Samson until police arrived.