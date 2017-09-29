REPORT: IBM NOW EMPLOYS MORE WORKERS IN INDIA THAN U.S.

BREITBART – CHARLES NASH

One-third of IBM employees are currently based in India, despite the company’s American roots, according to a report.

In a report, the News India Times claimed IBM “has about 130,000 employees in India which is about one-third of its total work force, and more than in any other country.”

The News India Times also reported IBM’s employment in India “has nearly doubled since 2007, while its work force in the United States has shrunk.”