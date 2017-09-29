Pelosi mutters ‘oh God’ during question, suffers brain freeze, stares at reporters

THE AMERICAN MIRROR – KYLE OLSON

Nancy Pelosi wanted to talk about a bailout for Puerto Rico today, but a reporter wanted her opinion on “gun legislation” moving through Congress instead.

The House Minority Leader couldn’t hide her disdain for — or fear of — the question.

While addressing reporters today, Pelosi muttered “oh God” into a hot mic while a reporter was asking about the bill.

“Madame Leader, I’d like to get your thoughts on some gun legislation moving toward the floor…” the reporter began.

“Oh God,” Pelosi said.

“Yeah,” she muttered to herself when the reporter said the bill would “deregulate silencers and undermine concealed carry laws.”