Pack of teens pummel family after cutting line at Six Flags: cops

NEW YORK POST- JOSHUA RHETT MILLER

The annual “Fright Fest” at Six Flags Great America in Illinois became a real-life nightmare for a family of three who was attacked after a line-cutting dispute with a group of teens, police said.

The harrowing ordeal unfolded after the rowdy teens cut in front of a 50-year-old woman standing in line with her husband, 51, and their 12-year-old son at the Gurnee amusement park on Saturday, the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

The woman asked the group to stop using foul language before one of them “sucker-punched” her son, Gurnee Deputy Police Chief Brian Smith told the newspaper. The pack of teens then pummeled the family, dropping them on the floor.

The family had “significant injuries,” Smith said. They were taken to a hospital and have since been released, he said Wednesday.