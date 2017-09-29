Mom accused of leaving kids during European vacation appears in court

KCCI- TV DES MOINES – MARIA LISIGNOLI

A Johnston woman faces multiple charges after police said she left her four children home alone while taking a trip to Europe.

Erin Lee Macke, 30, is charged with four counts of child endangerment – substantial risk, and one count of transfer of pistol or revolver to a person under 21.

Macke appeared in court Friday. She is being held in the Polk County Jail in lieu of a $9,000 bond.

She has a no-contact order, meaning she is not allowed to see her children.

Her next court date is scheduled for October 9 in Polk County.

Johnston police Lt. Tyler Tompkins told KCCI that Macke left her children ages 12, 12, 7 and 6 alone at home Sept. 20 while she traveled to Germany.