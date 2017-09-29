MILLIONS OF BALLOTS SEIZED BY SPANISH POLICE AHEAD OF CATALAN VOTE

INFOWARS/THE LOCAL SPAIN: PHOTO CREDIT: WIKIMEDIA

Police on Thursday seized more than six million ballots and envelopes and 100 ballot boxes in a Catalan town, in the latest bid to block a banned independence referendum, a police source said.The seizures are the latest in a long list of items confiscated by police as Madrid pulls out the stops to prevent the northeastern region from staging the vote on Sunday.

“The Guardia Civil (police force) seized 2.5 million ballots, four million envelopes and 100 ballot boxes in a warehouse in Igualada,” said the source, speaking on condition of anonymity.