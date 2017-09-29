FOX NEWS – BROOKE SINGMAN
First lady Melania Trump fired back Friday at a Massachusetts elementary school librarian who rejected her donation of Dr. Seuss books, claiming their illustrations are examples of “racist propaganda.”
Stephanie Grisham, director of communications for the first lady’s office, said in a statement to Fox News that the response was “unfortunate,” and Mrs. Trump wanted to use her platform “to help as many children as she can.”
“She has demonstrated this in both actions and words since her husband took office, and sending books to children across the country is but one example,” she said. “To turn the gesture of sending young students some books into something divisive is unfortunate, but the First Lady remains committed to her efforts on behalf of children everywhere.”
To celebrate “National Read a Book Day,” the first lady had sent out a collection of 10 Dr. Seuss books to one school in each state across the nation. The titles included: “The Cat in the Hat”; “One Fish, Two Fish, Red Fish, Blue Fish”; “Wacky Wednesday”; “Green Eggs and Ham”; and “Oh, the Places You’ll Go!”
5 thoughts on “Melania Trump fires back at librarian who rejected gift of Dr. Seuss books as ‘racist’”
I’m a New Hampshire construction worker constructing a building in mass. I greeted a security guard of a certain ethnicity the other day and was sneered at. The brain washing of this liberal Commonwealth is not to be taken lightly. President Trump’s comments on the NFL can be used as a tool to expose all who are enemy’s of this great nation. There is a great divide and we must choose sides, for those who do not stand with us are against us. God bless America.
Trump poked the communist bear so you got to like that.
what a nice picture. what makes me so sad is that beautiful young girl has a very difficult road ahead and it’s not because of a POTUS or a different race. Whatever happened to all the beautiful black women in music-Motown-in the movies and on t.v.-actors-etc ? To me they’re the ones who suffer the most in America today. NOT AA MEN. Especially millionaire athletes and ‘rappers’. The black community is gone while Latino’s-Asians-and other minorities are thriving. “Point a finger there’s 3 more pointing back.” sad. so sad.
Is that why the same librarian dressed up as The Cat In The Hat or Michelle Obama read that book aloud to school children when she was First Lady? Seuss was involved in both racism and anti-racism. Don’t throw the baby out with the bathwater, or no one is safe.
Calling people racist has pretty much lost any meaning these days. These people call everyone and anyone racists. It doesn’t mean anything. I’d just laugh if someone called me racist. Hilarious.
Yeah. I’m racist. I’m racist against everyone who votes Democrat. There. Happy?