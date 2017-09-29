Marijuana sales in Nevada crack $27 million in first month

THE WASHINGTON TIMES – ANDREW BLAKE

Nevada’s newly legalized recreational marijuana dispensaries sold more than $27 million worth of weed during the first month of retail sales and earned the state over $3.6 million in tax revenue, officials said Thursday.

The state’s few dozen pot shops moved about $27.1 million in marijuana during the month of July, according to the Nevada Department of Taxation — “good numbers” consistent with the state’s intention to reap $120 million in cannabis-related tax revenue over the next two year, DOT spokeswoman Stephanie Klapstein told The Associated Press.

Nevada became the fifth state in the nation to legalize recreational marijuana sales this summer, following in the footsteps of Colorado, Washington state, Oregon and Alaska. It ranks first in terms of inaugural sales figures, however, boasting statistics nearly those out of other legal weed states.