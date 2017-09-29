In first, Denmark deploys troops to guard synagogue, Israeli embassy

THE TIMES OF ISRAEL/AFP:

Unprecedented use of soldiers in capital since World War II follows deadly attacks in 2015 and with national terror threat level at ‘serious’.

The Danish military deployed troops in Copenhagen on Friday to guard the city’s synagogue and the Israeli embassy, hours ahead of the Yom Kippur Jewish holiday.

The deployment was the first by troops in the Danish capital since WWII.

The synagogue and the Israeli embassy have been under police protection since two deadly attacks in 2015.